YMCA bus involved in head-on crash in Raleigh

Authorities are investigating a crash involving a YMCA bus in Raleigh on Wednesday evening.It happened on Lineberry Drive and Mountain Mist Court in the Trailwood Hills neighborhood. That's near I-40 and Gorman Street, south of downtown Raleigh.Chopper 11 HD was over the scene where a gray car on the wrong side of the road crashed head-on into the bus. Officials said there were students on the bus at the time of the crash.A YMCA official told ABC11 no one on the bus suffered any injuries.Authorities would not confirm if anyone in the gray car was hurt.Lineberry Drive is closed while crews clear the scene.