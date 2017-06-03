NEWS

Young boy on bike hit by car, Knightdale police say

(Image source: Wikimedia Commons)

KNIGHTDALE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
An 11-year-old boy is in the hospital after he got hit by a car Saturday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m., Knightdale police were called to the area of Lynnwood Road and Oak Grove Drive.

Authorities say when the arrived they learned that the boy was riding his bicycle when the incident occurred.

The child was taken to WakeMed for treatment, but he didn't suffer serious injuries.

Police said the driver who hit the child stayed at the scene to provide aid to the boy until help arrived.
