Off-duty deputy's gun accidentally fires at NC bowling alley, fragment strikes child

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
An off-duty Iredell County sheriff's deputy accidentally discharged a gun at a bowling alley Friday night and a 10-year-old child was hit by a fragment of the bullet after it ricocheted off the floor, authorities told ABC affiliate WSOC.

The investigation at George Pappas' Victory Lanes on Morlake Drive in Mooresville is ongoing.

No one was seriously injured or taken to the hospital.

The heavy police presence caused a stir at the bowling center.

The incident happened while the deputy was bowling, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office said.

The incident is under investigation and the deputy has been placed on paid leave.

Mooresville is about 28 miles north of Charlotte.
