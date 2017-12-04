Off-duty State Capitol Police officer arrested for DWI in Johnston County

Suzanne Perry (Credit: Johnston County Sheriff's Office)

Off-duty officer arrested, State Capitol Police, DWI, Johnston County, North Carolina
JOHNSTON COUNTY (WTVD) --
An off-duty police officer was arrested during a traffic stop for driving while impaired in Johnston County on Saturday.

According to the Johnston County Sheriff's Office, Suzanne Perry, 49, was clocked doing 81mph in a 55mph zone on US-70 between Selma and Princeton near a construction zone on just east of I-95 around 5:15 p.m.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Deputies said they pulled over the Honda Civic Perry was driving near the US-70 and Buffalo Road interchange.

Perry is a police officer with State Capital Police in Raleigh and was wearing her uniform and duty belt at the time of her arrest, officials said.

According to deputies, Perry registered 0.09 on the Breathalyzer, which is just above the state legal limit of 0.08.

Deputies seized Perry's State Capital Police gun, badge and stun gun. Her personal 2013 Honda Civic was also impounded.

--------------------------------------

ABC11 has decided to slowly reduce the number of stories on the website that have a comments section. We believe very strongly that our audience should have an opportunity to discuss and debate events in our world, however, we have not been able to moderate the comments as well as we would like. Instead of hosting a platform that could allow a few loud and ugly voices to dominate a conversation, we want to encourage everyone to join us on our social media platforms and speak out there. Facebook: facebook.com/ABC11 Twitter: twitter.com/ABC11_WTVD
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
off-duty officerarrestdwiJohnston County
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man charged in Mariah Woods' death faces judge, bond at 1M
Duke rescinds journalism award given to Charlie Rose
Man wanted for robbing several Fayetteville businesses
Woman says man on bike grabbed her butt on Durham trail
Kinston man arrested, accused of murdering teen
My phone says snow. Is that real?!!
Triangle families seeking help to stop deportation
Man injured in shooting at Durham apartment complex
Show More
Regular chocolate milk returning to school lunches
Body of missing 4 year-old girl found in pond
1st baby from a uterus transplant in the US born in TX
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in downtown Raleigh
Trump offers full support for embattled Republican Roy Moore
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: First and only supermoon of 2017
PHOTOS: 2017 North Carolina Holiday Flotilla winners
PHOTOS: These long-time shelter dogs need homes!
Triangle places in National Gingerbread Competition
More Photos