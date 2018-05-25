U.S. & WORLD

Georgia police officer hailed as hero for saving choking baby

EMBED </>More Videos

Officer Nick St. Onge is being hailed as a hero for saving a choking baby. (Marietta Police Department)

MARIETTA, Ga. --
A Georgia police officer is being hailed as a hero for saving a choking baby earlier this month.

Officer Nick St. Onge was the first person on the scene on May 15 following a call that a 2-month-old infant was conscious but not breathing and turning blue after finishing a bottle.

St. Onge administered back blows and chest thrusts to clear the infant's airway. The child then began to cry and breathe irregularly, according to the police department, and St. Onge continued to administer first aid until paramedics arrived.

The child is now home from the hospital safe and sound. St. Onge's dashboard camera and body camera captured the entire ordeal.

"We applaud the efforts of everyone involved [and] cherish the training they received to be ready for this incident," Marietta police said in a Facebook post.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police officerdashcam videodashboard camerasu.s. & worldchokingbabybaby rescuedGeorgia
U.S. & WORLD
Memorial of 645,000 red poppies honors fallen service members
Inbox flooded with 'privacy policy' emails? Thank the GDPR
And the best beach in America is...
'We got you, Harvey Weinstein': Rose McGowan on arrest
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Judge orders release of video showing confrontation between officers, Raleigh man
Apex High School teacher suspended after video appears to show him choking student
Man critically injured in Alston Avenue shooting in Durham
Remembering fallen heroes this Memorial Day
PHOTOS: These pets are up for adoption at APS of Durham
Law enforcement pay final respects to NC Highway Patrol Trooper killed in crash
Man wanted in $450,000 fraud scheme turns himself in to Fayetteville police
Peacock retrieved from Knightdale Target
Show More
NOW OPEN: Hotworx Infrared Fitness Studio Raleigh
Love animals? Carolina Tiger Rescue always needs volunteers
Inbox flooded with 'privacy policy' emails? Thank the GDPR
Bear spotted at Duck Beach
CA man pleads no contest to raping girl, 5, gets house arrest
More News