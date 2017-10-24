Officers uncover mobile meth-lab in Hope Mills Walmart parking lot

Police arrested 29-year-old Robert Len Harr, 26-year-old Ashley Marie Fisher, and 25-year-old Randy Lee Holmes Jr. (Hope Mills Police Department)

HOPE MILLS, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A police officer patrolling the parking lot of a Hope Mills Walmart on Saturday ended up uncovering a mobile meth-lab.

Around 9 a.m., authorities said the officer spotted a burgundy-colored Cadillac with several people inside acting suspiciously.

When the officer checked the license plates on the vehicle, police discovered the plates actually belonged to a Ford Explorer rather than the Cadillac.

Another officer then approached the suspects to determine if the Cadillac was stolen, according to authorities.

During the interaction, the officers noticed drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

As the officers searched the car, they found several empty soda bottles with attached hoses and a white powdery substance in them.

Police said they recognized it as a potential "mobile meth-lab" and contacted the SBI to assist in the search.

The SBI later confirmed the items in the car were indeed components of a "mobile meth-lab."

Police then arrested 29-year-old Robert Len Harr, 26-year-old Ashley Marie Fisher, and 25-year-old Randy Lee Holmes Jr.

All three are from Fayetteville and were charged with one felony count of manufacture methamphetamine, one felony count of possession of methamphetamine, one felony count of conspiracy, and eight felony counts of possession with intent to manufacture precursor methamphetamine.

Harr was also charged with one felony count of maintaining a vehicle for the purpose of manufacturing a controlled substance.

They were taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center where Harr and Fisher were placed under a $80,000 bond, while Holmes' bond was set at $90,000.
