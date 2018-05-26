LUMBERTON, NC --A 15-year-old boy is dead after he drowned in a private pond, according to the Robeson County Medical Examiner's Office.
WPDE reports the incident happened Saturday afternoon at a pond off of Willoughby Road in Lumberton.
Officials said Jonathan Widmark was on a Boy Scout camping trip when the tragedy occurred.
The CEO of the Cape Fear Council of the Boy Scouts of America issued this statement:
"This is an extremely difficult time for our Scouting family. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim's family."