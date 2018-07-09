Officials find body of 24-year-old man who drowned at Fort Bragg lake

Authorities have found the body of a 24-year-old man after he drowned at a Fort Bragg lake Sunday evening. (WTVD)

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) --
Authorities have found the body of a 24-year-old man after he drowned at a Fort Bragg lake Sunday evening.

The incident happened at Mott Lake at 5:45 p.m.

Officials said the man was swimming with a friend when he said he needed help and then went under the water.

The victim has been identified as Micah P. Laymon, a civilian from Raeford.



First responders and dive operations reported to the lake to find the body Sunday night. Laymon's body was recovered at 10:45 a.m.

Officials said swimming and boating are not allowed at any of the lakes on post.

The lakes are not monitored.

Approximately 150 warning tickets have been issued to people found swimming or boating on Fort Bragg lakes, officials said.
