Officials ID man killed in deputy-involved shooting in Alamance County

The Alamance County Sheriff's Office has identified the person fatally shot by deputies Wednesday night.Deputies have identified the man as 49-year-old Billy Carson Pike, Jr.The incident happened around 11:15 p.m. at a home on Oak Grove Church Road.Arriving officers repeatedly told Pike to stand down. At some point, the suspect fired at least one shotgun round and the officers returned fire, killing him.The sheriff's office said that even though Pike fired a shot, it's unknown whether he fired directly at the officers.The three deputies involved have been put on administrative leave, as is standard.No law officers were injured.contributed to this report.