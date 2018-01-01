  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Officials investigating after Duplin County church catches fire

The fire broke out before 8 a.m. at Rose Hill United Methodist Church, located at 314 East Church Street, in Rose Hill.

ROSE HILL, NC (WTVD) --
Authorities are investigating after a Duplin County church caught fire Monday morning.

The fire broke out before 8 a.m. at Rose Hill United Methodist Church, at 314 East Church St.



The chief told our crew on the scene that one firefighter was injured after the roof of the church collapsed.

A beam came down on the firefighter and broke his arm, according to the chief.

Authorities have not commented on how the fire started but they did say the sanctuary is a total loss.



The church was built in the late 1800s. It has a little more than 100 members but serves an entire community. It operates a food bank, holds recovery meetings and helps feed the elderly.

The church pastor, Christopher Leak, said he is devastated but determined to rebuild.

"The Church is more than just a building," Leak told ABC11. "Today has been a hard day, but God is going to do good through it, I know. So we're grateful for that."
