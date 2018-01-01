Officials investigating after Duplin County church catches fire

ROSE HILL, NC (WTVD) --Authorities are investigating after a Duplin County church caught fire Monday morning.
The fire broke out before 8 a.m. at Rose Hill United Methodist Church, at 314 East Church St.
Fire destroys Rose Hill United Methodist church in Duplin County. No injuries. Fire Department is investigating the cause. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/7OxB5536iB— Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) January 1, 2018
The chief told our crew on the scene that one firefighter was injured after the roof of the church collapsed.
A beam came down on the firefighter and broke his arm, according to the chief.
Authorities have not commented on how the fire started but they did say the sanctuary is a total loss.
Firefighters have been working since 8 this morning. The chief tells me the cold weather is slowing them down. One firefighter was injured. The sanctuary is a total loss #abc11 pic.twitter.com/mrlDWErtBT— Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) January 1, 2018
The church was built in the late 1800s. It has a little more than 100 members but serves an entire community. It operates a food bank, holds recovery meetings and helps feed the elderly.
The church pastor, Christopher Leak, said he is devastated but determined to rebuild.
"The Church is more than just a building," Leak told ABC11. "Today has been a hard day, but God is going to do good through it, I know. So we're grateful for that."