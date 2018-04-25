One confirmed dead in Hyco Lake boating incident

One person is dead after what the Person County Sheriff called a boating accident Wednesday.

It happened at Hyco Lake, off of McGhees Mill Road.

Sheriff Dewey Jones said one person is confirmed dead and there could be a second victim. Jones told ABC11 he was en route to the scene.

The incident happened near the Person County-Caswell County line.

The incident remains under investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drowningperson county newsboat accidentRoxboroPerson County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
'Tragic accident' in Outer Banks after wave sweeps child away
Ex-reality TV star says Wake County teacher's assistant injured her son
Pastor who lost wife in fatal attack, burned home testifies in court
Raleigh police seek public's help identifying, locating man accused of tasing employee, robbing store
Two Triangle hospitals get lowered grades in new national report
Dog-less days of summer: No pups allowed at newly opened Hope Mills Lake
TIMELINE: How Meek Mill ended up in jail and then 76ers game
15-year-old charged in crash that killed 2 Cumberland Co. teens
Show More
Fire kills 2 goats at barn that was also operating as daycare
NC woman charged with faking cancer for 8 years
Durham man at bottom of donor list; advertises need for new kidney
Downtown Raleigh worker confronts unlikely vandal
Audi recalls about 1.2M vehicles
More News