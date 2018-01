Durham police are investigating the fatal shooting of man in the parking lot of a shopping center at the intersection of NC-54 and NC-55.Officers responded to a shooting call in the 2100 block of East N.C. 54 around noon Tuesday afternoon.When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound in the parking lot.The victim, whose name is not being released at this time, was pronounced dead at the scene.No further details are available at this time.