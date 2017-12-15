One dead, one injured in shooting near Raleigh Waffle House

UPDATE-Police say there were two victims. https://t.co/JrA58hecD7 — Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) December 15, 2017

Authorities in Raleigh are investigating after one person was fatally shot and another injured near the Waffle House on Capital Boulevard Friday morning.It happened just after 3 a.m. in the 2600 block of Westinghouse Boulevard off Capital Boulevard, just north of I-440.Police say the shooting is being investigated as a homicide after one victim did not survive the gunshot wounds.The second victim, a woman, was taken to WakeMed in unknown condition.No arrests have been made, and police say they do not have a suspect description at this time.Officers were seen checking out a vehicle that the victims were near when they were found.Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visitfor text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.Traffic in the area is currently being impacted as police investigate.