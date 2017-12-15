One dead, one injured in shooting near Raleigh Waffle House

Two people shot near Raleigh Waffle House

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Authorities in Raleigh are investigating after one person was fatally shot and another injured near the Waffle House on Capital Boulevard Friday morning.

It happened just after 3 a.m. in the 2600 block of Westinghouse Boulevard off Capital Boulevard, just north of I-440.

Police say the shooting is being investigated as a homicide after one victim did not survive the gunshot wounds.

The second victim, a woman, was taken to WakeMed in unknown condition.



No arrests have been made, and police say they do not have a suspect description at this time.

Officers were seen checking out a vehicle that the victims were near when they were found.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

Traffic in the area is currently being impacted as police investigate.

