One fire fighter injured, 9 displaced in Raleigh fire

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A fire in Raleigh injured one firefighter and displaced 9 people on Saturday.

It happened at a single-story home located at 1925 Atkins Drive.

Fire officials said that it took them about 4 hours to put out the fire.

The fire did not cause deaths but one firefighter and 9 people were displaced.

The firefighter was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

There is no further information.

