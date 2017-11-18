One fire fighter injured, 9 displaced in Raleigh fire

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --A fire in Raleigh injured one firefighter and displaced 9 people on Saturday.
It happened at a single-story home located at 1925 Atkins Drive.
Fire officials said that it took them about 4 hours to put out the fire.
The fire did not cause deaths but one firefighter and 9 people were displaced.
The firefighter was taken to the hospital for his injuries.
There is no further information.
