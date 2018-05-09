Orange County deputies investigate death of 8-year-old boy

Orange County deputies are investigating after they say an 8-year-old boy died.On Wednesday deputies were called to Tripp Road in Chapel Hill regarding a cardiac arrest.Authorities said when they arrived on the scene the boy was receiving CPR.EMS transported the boy to UNC Hospital where he was pronounced dead.This incident is under investigation.Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Investigator D. Hunter with the Orange County Sheriff's Office at 919-245-2915.