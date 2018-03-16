More than $7,000 worth of items stolen from Dean Smith Center

UNC Police are looking for a suspect in the robbery of the Dean Smith Center on March 8, 2018. (UNC DPS)

Brian Rainey
CHAPEL HILL, NC (WTVD) --
UNC police are investigating a break-in that happened last Friday at the Dean Smith Center.

More than $7,000 worth of clothes and video game consoles were stolen, according to the incident report.

A UNC Basketball guard was listed as one of the victims of the larceny.

UNC Police ask that anyone with info about this incident to contact Inv. Ross Barbee at (919) 962-0564.
