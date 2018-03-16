UNC Police is asking for assistance identifying this person of interest in a

UNC police are investigating a break-in that happened last Friday at the Dean Smith Center.More than $7,000 worth of clothes and video game consoles were stolen, according to the incident report.A UNC Basketball guard was listed as one of the victims of the larceny.UNC Police ask that anyone with info about this incident to contact Inv. Ross Barbee at (919) 962-0564.