  • LIVE VIDEO Deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School

'An all too familiar feeling' Parkland students, politicians and more mourn after deadly Santa Fe High School shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

From MLK's granddaughter to Emma Gonzalez's moment of silence, these were the powerful moments from March for our Lives. (Noam Galai/WireImage via Getty)

SANTA FE, Texas --
Politicians and notable figures, including those from the March for Our Lives and Parkland communities, are sending their condolences and expressing their heartbreak after a deadly school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas. One Parkland student, Delaney Tarr, wrote, "I should be celebrating my last day of high school, but instead my heart is broken."

PARKLAND
POLITICIANS AND OTHER NOTABLE FIGURES
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
social mediatwittermelania trumpjj wattSanta Fe High School shooting
Top Stories
LIVE COVERAGE: At least 8 killed in Santa Fe HS shooting
Bust leaves Henderson police, DEA looking for suspects
Head-on crash causes delays on NC 96 near Zebulon
Heavy rain causes Triangle flooding
Report: NC doctor to resume practice after being accused of keeping human fat in closet at work
Fayetteville police arrest suspect in Bighorn Drive shooting
6 young squirrels rescued from ordeal of tangled tails
Johnston County elementary school mourns the death of 8-year-old girl
Show More
Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle
FDA approves preventative treatment for migraines
Police: Person arrested after shots fired at Trump golf club
New bill aims to ease affordable housing crunch for Durham teachers
New incentives announced as Apple, Amazon look at NC
More News