Pedestrian hit, killed on NC 540 in Wake County identified

MORRISVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating after a person was struck and killed on NC 540 early Tuesday.

On Tuesday afternoon, state troopers identified the victim as Ricky Lee Walker Jr., 30, of Hillsborough.

Troopers believe it happened around 5:30 a.m. near NC 54 and I-40.

Trooper Gray told ABC11 that Walker was on the northbound side of NC 540 when he was struck.

Gray said Walker had earlier wrecked his car off I-40 near 540 in Durham and had walked away from that crash scene

It's not known why Walker left his vehicle or why he wandered into the roadway. Gray said it's not known whether he may have been under the influence of any substances.



A driver called 911 saying a person was standing in the road and returned to the scene when they realized they had damage to their vehicle from the impact.

ABC11 crews saw a car with damage to the passenger side and windshield.

The driver told troopers they didn't realize they had struck a person.

Gray said Walker was struck by several vehicles after the initial impact.

The incident remains under investigation.
