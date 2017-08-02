Pentagon: Two U.S. servicemembers killed in Afghanistan

File photo. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

The Pentagon says two U.S. servicemembers were killed in action in Afghanistan Monday after their convoy came under attack.

According to a Pentagon spokesman the convoy was on a routine mission in Kandahar when the attack occurred. The Taliban have claimed responsibility.

No other details were immediately made available.

Nine U.S. service members have been killed in action this year in Afghanistan, the same number of members killed in 2016.

There are an estimated 8,400 troops in Afghanistan training and advising their Afghan counterparts.
