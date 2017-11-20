Person County deputy involved in crash

ROXBORO, North Carolina (WTVD) --A Person County Sheriff's Office deputy was involved in a crash southeast of Roxboro Monday.
It happened just after 10 a.m. in the area of Oxford Road and Reuben Allen Road.
Pictures from Chopper 11 showed the deputy's car with heavy front-end damage and a small SUV off on the side of the road - also with heavy damage.
There was no immediate word on injuries.
