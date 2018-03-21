Person dies after officer-involved shooting in Timberlake

A person shot during an officer-involved shooting in Timberlake has died from the injuries he/she sustained, authorities said Wednesday.Officials have yet to release the identity of the deceased.Authorities at the Person County Sheriff's Office told ABC11 that the incident began when officers responded to an eviction call Tuesday morning on Antioch Church Road.Details of what happened remain unclear, but eventually, shots were fired.A witness told ABC11 he heard gunshots about 11 a.m. as he was walking onto his deck. He said the gunfire lasted only seconds.No law officers were hurt in the incident.SBI is leading the investigation.In a statement, the SBI released few details, saying only that: "The SBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in the Timberlake area of Person County involving the Person County Sheriff's Office."