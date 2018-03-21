Person dies after officer-involved shooting in Timberlake

Gunfire ensued after the Person County Sheriff's Office tried to serve an eviction notice in Timberlake.

Michael Perchick
TIMBERLAKE, N.C. (WTVD) --
A person shot during an officer-involved shooting in Timberlake has died from the injuries he/she sustained, authorities said Wednesday.

Officials have yet to release the identity of the deceased.

Authorities at the Person County Sheriff's Office told ABC11 that the incident began when officers responded to an eviction call Tuesday morning on Antioch Church Road.

Details of what happened remain unclear, but eventually, shots were fired.

A witness told ABC11 he heard gunshots about 11 a.m. as he was walking onto his deck. He said the gunfire lasted only seconds.

READ MORE: Person injured in officer-involved shooting in Timberlake

No law officers were hurt in the incident.

SBI is leading the investigation.

In a statement, the SBI released few details, saying only that: "The SBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in the Timberlake area of Person County involving the Person County Sheriff's Office."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
officer-involved shootingperson county newsman shotTimberlakePerson County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Snowfall hits Triangle-areas; slick roads possible
Check the latest school closings and delays
A look at Triangle-area traffic and road conditions
Woman accused of gouging mom's eyes out during murder
What we know about Austin serial bombing suspect
Tractor-trailer catches fire, causes delays on I-40 W in Raleigh
Austin bombing suspect identified
NC massage therapists push back against new state rules
Show More
7 children bitten by pit bull that got inside NC elementary school
Duke professor feels unprepared for security threats
2 suspected gang members wanted for murder arrested in Raleigh
Family of young Garner mom found dead in Wake County speaks to ABC11: 'We just want answers'
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
More News
Photos
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
American Idol talent from North Carolina
More Photos