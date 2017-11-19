Person fatally hit in Fayetteville

A person in Fayetteville died after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday at the intersection of Ramsey Street and Meadowcroft DrivePolice said they responded to the call at about 11:12 p.m.Authorities believe that the person was trying to cross Ramsey Street when a 1999 Toyota drove by.The pedestrian died after being taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.The driver of the Toyota was not injured.Fayetteville authorities are investigating, additional information will be released as it becomes available.