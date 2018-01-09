TRENDING

Wayne County Animal Control investigating after pregnant dog left on side of the road freezes to death

Officials say this pregnant dog was left in the cold and froze to death (Credit: Jake Lamm/Facebook)

WAYNE COUNTY (WTVD) --
Wayne County Animal Control is investigating after a pregnant dog was found frozen to death on the side of the road.

Officials speculate that the dog was abandoned at Airport Road near Pikeville sometime Sunday night.

Officers with animal control picked up the dog Monday after receiving multiple calls that a dead, pregnant dog was on the side of the road - frozen to death.

According to the National Weather Services, temperatures were below freezing Sunday night.

Authorities said the dog was not microchipped.

Animal control is actively searching for the person(s) responsible, saying they plan to pursue animal cruelty and abandonment charges.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal abuseanimal crueltydogwintertrendingWayne County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRENDING
Alligators poke noses through ice to survive winter chill
Exclusive: Cary teenager saves woman, 2 dogs from icy pond
'Jeopardy!' contestant loses $3K after mispronouncing song title
Roughly 1,400 cars destroyed during UK parking garage fire
More trending
PETS & ANIMALS
Whale biologist says whale saved her from shark, others skeptical
Alligators poke noses through ice to survive winter chill
Bats swoop between shoppers in Walmart meat section
Woman captures rare photo of coyote running on snowy NC beach
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Deputies say Dudley man stole stepdaughter's puppy, sold it for drugs
NFL, union launch joint review of Panthers' handling of Cam Newton injury
NC couple in their 70s helps each other lose nearly 400 pounds
Whale biologist says whale saved her from shark, others skeptical
Five-car wreck on I-85 N slows traffic in northeast Durham
Woman dies from flesh-eating bacteria after eating raw oysters
Tension eases over name of southeast Raleigh's new school
Man slashed in face while riding Manhattan subway
Show More
Part of Cornwallis Road in Durham closed after train strikes car
More than 200 injured in commuter train crash in South Africa
Two charged in murder of missing Henderson man
Alabama rallies to stun Georgia, win college football title
Dozens displaced after large apartment fire in Carrboro
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: This is the perfect weather for making 'ice marbles!'
PHOTOS: Snow dogs enjoying the first snowfall of the season
PHOTOS: Your images from the first snow of 2018
PHOTOS: Dozens killed as bus plunges off cliff in Peru
More Photos