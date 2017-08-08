Bigfoot sighting in North Carolina?

A North Carolina group that says it tracks bigfoot in our state's mountains, reported a sighting over the weekend.The group has a Facebook group called, according toThey claim the sighting happened Friday night around 11 p.m. in a wooded area.The group's leader said a team of about seven people were out scattering glow sticks, when someone - or something - threw rocks at them.reports John Bruner of Marion said they saw a large animal covered in hair that took off running.said it formed three years ago, and claims to have evidence that the creature exists.