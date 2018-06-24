CUTE ANIMALS

Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest at Sonoma-Marin Fair

EMBED </>More Videos

Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest (1 of 2)

The best ugly mugs at the World's Ugliest Dog contest

Zsa Zsa the bulldog won the competition, but she wasn't the only ugly pooch on display at the Sonoma-Marin Fair's annual event in Petaluma, Calif., on June 23, 2018. (KGO-TV)

PETALUMA, Calif. --
A bulldog named Zsa Zsa won a coveted honor on Saturday: she's this year's ugliest dog.

EMBED More News Videos

A bulldog named Zsa Zsa won a coveted honor on Saturday: she's this year's ugliest dog.


Zsa Zsa was crowned at the World's Ugliest Dog competition, an annual event at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif. The bulldog and her owner, Megan Brainard, couldn't be happier.

Brainard and ABC7's Lisa Amin snapped a selfie with the prize-winning pooch after her win was announced.


Zsa Zsa won a $1,500 cash prize. Judging was based not just on appearance, but personality, too, which Zsa Zsa clearly has in spades. That being said, crazy eyes, crooked tails, weird walks and tongues that kind of hang there were all important to judges.

Zsa Zsa was one of 14 contestants vying to be ugliest. Ann Lewis's dog Wild Thang was one of the hopefuls.

"A friend of mine said it's the ugliest dog she's ever seen so as a joke we put him in and all of a sudden he was a fan favorite for a while," Lewis said.

Zsa Zsa and Brainard traveled all the way from Anoka, Minn., to compete for the crown. Crowds cheered when Zsa Zsa was pronounced this year's ugliest.


But Zsa Zsa wasn't the only dog with an ugly mug worth loving. Some the canines have been in movies, TV shows and music videos, and have huge followings.


Given that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, there's no doubt at least some beholders will find these dogs the prettiest of all. For Zsa Zsa's owner, that's definitely true: "She is so beautiful in my eyes."

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogdogscounty fairbizarrecute animalscompetitionbuzzworthydistractionPetaluma
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Sonoma-Marin Fair holds annual ugly dog contest
Martha crowned 2017 'World's Ugliest Dog' at Sonoma-Marin Fair
Ugliest Dog Contest entrant has Trump-like hairdo
CUTE ANIMALS
Abandoned baby moose becomes fast friends with family dog
Dog kisses firefighter who rescued him from roof of house
Playful baby panda tries to stop keeper from working
Cuteness overload! It's National Puppy Day
More cute animals
PETS & ANIMALS
New set of twin lemurs born at the Duke Lemur Center
Kitten tests positive for rabies near Wake Forest
Koko, gorilla who knew sign language, dies at 46
South Carolina firefighter's search and rescue K9 stolen
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
1 dead, 6 others shot at birthday party at Sanford Latin Dance Studio
Rocky Mount police officer killed in car crash while on duty
Car crashes into back of Durham home
ABC11 sits down with the newly crowned Miss North Carolina 2018
Places to visit in the Triangle if you are a caregiver for a loved one
Danger of rip currents evident already off Carolinas' coasts
Motorcyclist killed in late night crash in Fayetteville
Plane tickets are about to get more expensive
Show More
Cary man charged for kidnapping ex-girlfriend's child
Man drowns in Person Co. lake after jumping from boat that broke down
Meet the new Miss North Carolina
Residents report bear sightings in Wake Forest
Driver in Fayetteville crash that killed 10-year-old charged with DWI
More News