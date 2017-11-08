Catawba County homeowner finds cow using pool

VALE, North Carolina --A Vale homeowner came home Wednesday afternoon to find an unexpected guest in their swimming pool - a cow!
According to WSOC, when Catawba County Animal Control crews arrived on scene, they found the 700-800 pound heifer standing in the homeowner's pool, and that's no bull spit!
The animal rescue team said the young calf got through a hole in the property and entered through the deep end - but probably not by cannonball.
Crews said since the pool was covered, they determined the heifer must have thought it could walk on the pool and fell in.
I’m told it was a 700-800 pound cow not a bull. Fell into the deep end. Homeowner, who had the pool covered, thought it was a deer at 1st pic.twitter.com/Kv8cMWu9j0— Dave Faherty (@FahertyWSOC9) November 8, 2017
When the resident first saw the cow, they told WSOC they thought it was a deer. But holy cow, were they surprised!
The cow was not hurt and has been reunited with her owner.