Cumberland County on the lookout for 3 aggressive pit bulls

Cumberland County Animal Services is releasing images of two of the three pit bulls that savagely attacked one woman's dog. The owner of the pit bulls took off shortly after the attack and now there's a search to get the dogs off the streets.Animal Control says two of the three dogs - "Black Girl" and "Jordan" are still with their owner, who is not cooperating with the investigating. Last month, Carmen Del Toro said three dogs jumped three fences to get to her dog, Chase, in her back yard.Today, Chase is happy to be home after spending days at the veterinary hospital. He still has one large puncture wound that's healing, but overall, his owner says he's in good spirits and still as playful as ever.She, on the other hand, is still unnerved by last month's attack.Del Toro told ABC11 she doesn't want to see the dogs be euthanized, but she wants her peace of mind back."It still scares me. I don't know when to go outside. I don't know if they're going to bring him at a time that no one sees that they're there," she said. "I might be outside with Chase or cutting the grass or cooking on the grill or something. I don't know when those dogs are going to be back."Cumberland County Animal Services said the three dogs are considered dangerous and shouldn't be approached.If you spot them, you're asked to contact Animal Control Services at (910) 321-6852.