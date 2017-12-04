PETS & ANIMALS

Dog on thin ice rescued by firefighters in Canada

EMBED </>More Videos

Dog on thin ice rescued by firefighters (WTVD)

CANADA --
Firefighters in Canada saved the life of a family dog that ran onto thin ice and fell through.

The pup's owners were walking with him near a creek when they let him off the leash.

The dog ran out onto the ice which promptly broke under his weight and he became trapped.

In a video of the rescue, the firefighter was seen sliding on his stomach along the ice toward the frightened and freezing dog. The firefighter had a rope tied to his waist that was held tightly by his crew members on the shore.

Just as he grabs the dog, the ice breaks, nearly sending both the rescuer and animal into the icy water.

After a few tense moments, both made it back to dry land.

Related Topics:
pets-animalsu.s. & worlddogsrescueicefirefighters
PETS & ANIMALS
Local dog munches his way into a food coma
Humpback whales caught on camera at Myrtle Beach State Park
"Bone treats" linked to pet illnesses and deaths
Dog reunited with owner after Johnston County crash
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Man charged in Mariah Woods' death to face judge
Trump offers full support for embattled Republican Roy Moore
Fire guts Johnston County home, forces family out
Pedestrian struck, killed in Raleigh
My phone says snow. Is that real?!!
18-year-old man confesses to molesting 50 kids
Bullying leads to 13-year-old girl's suicide, family says
Met Opera suspends conductor after alleged sexual misconduct
Show More
Police: 1 injured in Raleigh shooting
Triangle protesters call GOP tax reform bill a scam
Eleven-year-old dies in Wendell car crash
CVS pushes into insurance with $69 billion Aetna bid
Duke will leave Robert E. Lee statue site empty for a year
More News
Top Video
ALE agents conduct statewide alcohol raids
Wake Forest races past Garner for state title berth
NC 'Tree of Life' shines light on deadly, senseless crashes
Pastor pulls gun on suspect; suspect later apologizes
More Video