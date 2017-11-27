Dog reunited with owner after Johnston County crash

North Carolina Highway Patrol troopers reunited a dog with its owner after a rollover crash on Interstate 40 in Johnston County. The dog ran from the vehicle into the woods.The Highway Patrol posted photos to itsMonday afternoon.Officials say "the passenger was tracked through the woods and a field and was taken into "custody" after a short period of time. "Great job to the troopers involved as they were able to reunite the dog that had 'fled the scene' with its owner."