PETS & ANIMALS

Dog reunited with owner after Johnston County crash

images courtesy NC Highway Patrol

Derek Rowles
JOHNSTON COUNTY (WTVD) --
North Carolina Highway Patrol troopers reunited a dog with its owner after a rollover crash on Interstate 40 in Johnston County. The dog ran from the vehicle into the woods.

The Highway Patrol posted photos to its Facebook page Monday afternoon.

Officials say "the passenger was tracked through the woods and a field and was taken into "custody" after a short period of time. "Great job to the troopers involved as they were able to reunite the dog that had 'fled the scene' with its owner."
Related Topics:
pets-animalsnc highway patrolJohnston County
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
