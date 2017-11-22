PETS & ANIMALS

Dog stays alone with deceased owner for days

Dog stays alone with deceased owner for days.

HOUSTON, Texas --
As the common phrase goes, dogs are truly a man's best friend.

A 13-year-old greyhound, who had been living with her deceased owner for at least a couple of days, was rescued by BARC.

According to a BARC veterinarian, the greyhound is doing well and is currently in a holding period until the owner's family or friends come forward.

If no one comes forward by next week, multiple rescue groups are already looking for a new home.

pets-animalsdogdogsanimal rescueanimal newsHouston
