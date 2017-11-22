Dog stays alone with deceased owner for days.

HOUSTON, Texas --As the common phrase goes, dogs are truly a man's best friend.
A 13-year-old greyhound, who had been living with her deceased owner for at least a couple of days, was rescued by BARC.
According to a BARC veterinarian, the greyhound is doing well and is currently in a holding period until the owner's family or friends come forward.
If no one comes forward by next week, multiple rescue groups are already looking for a new home.
---------------------------
ABC11 has decided to slowly reduce the number of stories on the website that have a comments section. We believe very strongly that our audience should have an opportunity to discuss and debate events in our world, however, we have not been able to moderate the comments as well as we would like. Instead of hosting a platform that could allow a few loud and ugly voices to dominate a conversation, we want to encourage everyone to join us on our social media platforms and speak out there. Facebook: facebook.com/ABC11 Twitter: twitter.com/ABC11_WTVD