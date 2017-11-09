PETS & ANIMALS

Hillsborough police K9 ready to retire

Viper (Credit: Hillsborough Police Department)

Allison Herman
HILLSBOROUGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A member of the Hillsborough Police Department is ready to retire.

Eight-year-old K9 officer Viper has spent years sniffing out drugs and suspects, but a medical condition is now preventing him from being able to work and walk long distances.

Since coming to the department in 2012, the German Shepherd has helped his handler find drugs in cars and buildings. Once he found a stash of guns that were buried under a pile of rubble.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Hillsborough police also said Viper helped NC State Highway Patrol track down a man who ran away from a traffic stop in Orange County.

In his retirement, Viper will continue to live with his handler, officer Mike Toellen and his family.

Toellen said Viper has a strong bond with his son, Jaxon.

"Viper turned his role from being with me to being with Jaxon," Toellen said. "Wherever Jaxon is, Viper is. They play in the yard. He sleeps on the trundle bed below Jaxon. It's priceless."

Viper's name was chosen by elementary students in Orange County.

The police department will recognize Viper for his 5 years of service on November 13 at the Hillsborough Board of Commissioners meeting.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogpolice officerhillsboroughHillsborough
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS & ANIMALS
April the giraffe might be pregnant again
Woman accused of cooking roommate's ferret in oven
Catawba County homeowner finds cow using pool
Durham police rescue hawk stuck in barbed wire fence
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Former Fort Bragg lieutenant colonel 'armed and dangerous'
Student found dead in dorm identified as Raleigh freshman
Sanford man charged in deadly robbery
Ground broken, Moore Square revamp rolling ahead
Gotten a flu shot? Poll shows most NC residents haven't
Toddler dies after pre-K allegedly gave him cheese
NCCU grad who responded to baseball game attack honored
Stuck with cold weather! First freeze coming this weekend
Show More
NC State's Braxton Beverly gets lawyer as push to play continues
Man found dead along southern Wake Co. road identified
Woman switches tags to get $1,800 in electronics for $3.70
Ex-principal to be sentenced in child porn case
Bullet ends up under man's skin after Fayetteville shooting
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 CMA Awards red carpet fashion
PHOTOS: ABC11 in Nashville for the CMAs
PHOTOS: Man injured following explosion on UNC campus
PHOTOS: Triangle pets prep for howling Halloween
More Photos