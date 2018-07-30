PETS & ANIMALS

Hoke County pup recovering after vicious dog attack

Spot, a Jack Russell terrier is on the mend after being attacked by two neighboring dogs in his own fenced yard. (WTVD)

RAEFORD, N.C. (WTVD) --
The Raeford family whose dog was violently attacked in their backyard plans to file a lawsuit against their neighbors and the Hoke County animal control.

Spot, a Jack Russell terrier, is now home and continues to recover from his severe injuries.

"He's a fighter," said Cynthia McIntyre. "He's on two different antibiotics and pain meds."

Spot was attacked last Tuesday by the neighbor's dogs. The encounter left him nervous, sensitive to touch, a sore body and head tilt.

It's outraged the McIntyre family, who wants someone to be held accountable.

"After an attack like this, you need to deem them dogs vicious animals," said Frank McIntyre.



The McIntyre family claimed to call the Hoke County Animal control on the neighbors a number of times for trespassing. They showed ABC11 video from March of the neighbor's animals in their backyard then and said they've long feared an attack on their own dogs.

The Hoke County Animal Control told ABC11 it needed to do more research before responding to our questions. The McIntyre's neighbors have not responded to ABC11's efforts for comment.

If you would like to help with Spot's vet expenses, click here.
