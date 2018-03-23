PUPPY

It's National Puppy Day! Here's how you can help an area pup in need

DURHAM (WTVD) --
A slew of puppies is taking a temporary home under the shelter of Animal Protection Society of Durham.

It's a bit of an unusual sight - so many pups in the shelter.

"Sometimes it happens like this," said shelter employee Julie Handy. "It comes in waves, and it's also getting close to spring."

PHOTOS: Some pups up for adoption at APSD



Though many of these tiny four-legged friends would love a fur-ever home, adoption is not always possible.

For those who want to help out, there are other options.

The shelter is running low on inventory of food for the many types of animals that come through their doors.

"We're definitely in need of dog food and cat food at all times," said shelter employee Shelley Smith.

The shelter said that they are also in need of bleach for cleaning and kitty litter at all times.

If you've got time, consider being a volunteer.

Perks for being a volunteer? Ask Ali.

"If you want to walk one dog in a day, if you want to come in and spend a whole day with us that's fine too!" There are some minor requirements to volunteer.

APS will be holding a fundraising event on Saturday, March 24.
