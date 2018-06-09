PETS & ANIMALS

Kids 4 Critters gives students a close look inside Wake County Animal Center

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div></div>
By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Many people who visit places where pets without owners get care before adoption don't know much about what happens behind closed doors.

But on Saturday, doors at the Wake County Animal Center opened wide for the Kids 4 Critters program. Children from Northwoods Elementary and their parents saw pet intake, veterinary services and other places usually accessed by center staff only.

Several children giggled as they cuddled a tiny kitten, just a few weeks old, after hearing Dr. Jenn Frederico demonstrate how they humanely capture feral cats in order to medicate them and keep them safe.

"Pull the kitty all the way to the side," she said as she demonstrated it on a small steel crate with sliding doors, "and we kind of squeeze him over here, so we can stick him in the butt and give him his vaccine. And then we can release him!"

It was a fun visit for Camille Kauer and her daughter Vanessa who smiled shyly while telling us, "I get to show her my art tile, and I get to see cute doggies and cats!"



There are several art tiles you'll see if you're inside the center and look up to the ceiling.

Lisa Goedes, a fourth-grade teacher at Northwoods Elementary, told us why they're up there

"The paint goes so nicely into the tiles," she said. "And then the animals are all around, and we're looking up, and the whole center's involved in it!"

Vanessa's mother speaks for many when she says, "It's hard not to want to take every puppy home with you because they have so many beautiful pets here!"

After kids and adults spend time in such close proximity to animals that need homes, there are love connections made for pets like pit bull mix Charger who are available for adoption.

Cats are available also available once they weigh at least a couple of pounds. In fact, with hundreds of kittens and cats cycling through the center the people who run it urge pet lovers to foster some of the pets.

"Come on out and get a puppy, or a cat! They also have mice available," said Kauer.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimaleducationRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Body of woman dragged into Florida lake by alligator found
Volunteers deal with compassion fatigue at Cumberland County Animal Shelter
Whale sharks swarm boat in Florida
Military families heartbroken after Triangle company doesn't deliver puppies
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Raleigh investigation reveals death of 7-month-old infant
15-year-old killed, others hurt when 14-year-old crashes car in Virginia
Fort Bragg soldier pleads to keep wife in country as she faces deportation
Video released of latest Kyron Hinton police encounter
UNC secures spot in College World Series after 2-0 sweep of Stetson in Super Regional
Multiple states recalling pre-cut melon linked to salmonella outbreak
Deputies seeking person of interest after 3 people found dead in Morganton home
Body of woman dragged into Florida lake by alligator found
Show More
Tyson recalls frozen chicken that could contain plastic bits
Water gun fight at NC high school escalates to arrest
Most will benefit from Complete 540 project, but some will lose their homes
Duke doctors perform 'surgery' to give doll the same scar as Durham girl
Hidden History: Exploring North Carolina's Land of Oz theme park
More News