GORILLAS

Koko, gorilla who knew sign language, dies at 46

Robin Williams and Koko the gorilla. (YouTube/kokoflix)

WOODSIDE, Calif. --
Koko the gorilla passed away Tuesday morning in her sleep at the age of 46.

She was known for her extraordinary mastery of sign language.

Koko was born at the San Francisco Zoo and moved to the Santa Cruz Mountains eight years later, along with The Gorilla Foundation.

Koko was featured in multiple documentaries and appeared on the cover of National Geographic twice. She touched the lives of millions as an ambassador for all gorillas.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

She was an icon for inter-species communication and empathy.

The Gorilla Foundation said Koko shared a special bond with Robin Williams. The two met for a video shoot in 2001.

Koko's handlers said at that time, she hadn't smiled in six months since her lifelong partner passed away. Williams made her smile.

The two joked and wrestled, even got into a tickling fight.

The foundation said Koko expressed sadness after her handlers explained Williams had died in 2014.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimalgorillassign languagesan francisco zoostanford universityWoodsideSanta CruzSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Koko the gorilla somber after Robin Williams' death
Watch a gorilla rock out on the guitar
GORILLAS
NC Zoo's first gorilla dies at age 50
No, Pres. Trump did not demand the 'gorilla channel'
Gorilla captivated by videos of baby gorillas
This gorilla knows how to dance!
More gorillas
PETS & ANIMALS
South Carolina firefighter's search and rescue K9 stolen
NJ family helps terminally ill St. Bernard achieve bucket list
4 new mountain lion kittens found in California mountains
Odd animal shot in Montana identified by DNA test
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
911 calls released in Durham pool drownings
Serious wreck closes Durham Freeway S near Cornwallis exit
Suspect arrested in rapper XXXTentacion's shooting death
TIME Magazine cover features Trump, immigrant girl
Durham police investigate homicide on Cheek Road
NC photo ID mandate headed to House panel debate
Silver Alert canceled for man 'last seen fleeing' NC hospital
Burger King apologizes for Russian World Cup pregnancy ad
Show More
Identical twin NJ valedictorians headed to MIT together
Man stung by wasps while working on Wake County home dies
Billboard of father kidnapped overlooks Durham Freeway
Fort Bragg soldier's terminally ill son wishes to meet Bruno Mars
Hundreds rally for immigration reform in downtown Raleigh
More News