PETS & ANIMALS

Lee County deputies investigate after puppy's paw severed

EMBED </>More Videos

The whole litter is being treated at an animal hospital in Fayetteville (WTVD)

By
LEE COUNTY (WTVD) --
The Lee County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a seven week old puppy was found with its leg severed and malnourished.

The puppy, along with the runt, were infested with parasites and emaciated from neglect.

The two pups are now being cared for at The Animal Hospital of Fayetteville.

Dr. Brittany McLamb was shocked when the animals came in.

"They were very hungry, covered in poop, fleas," said McLamb.

That wasn't even the worst of it, the seven week old puppy's leg was severed.

"It's hard to say what happened to them but whatever happened it was just horrible for that puppy to be in that condition for that long," McLamb added.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office is investigating what happened. They found out through a facebook post after it was shared hundreds of times.

"Some people get overwhelmed, don't get their dogs spayed, neutered, then wind up with a bunch of puppies to care for and don't know what to do with," said McLamb.

These pups now have 24-hour care in Fayetteville.

"She's still in critical care but if she makes it through surgery, she'll do just fine on three legs," McLamb explained.

The Animal Hospital of Fayetteville is accepting donations for the puppies.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal abusepuppyFayettevilleLee County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Abandoned baby moose becomes fast friends with family dog
NC Zoo's Rosie the Gorilla dies
Pit bull grabs baby by diaper, saves her from fire
Kids 4 Critters gives students a close look inside Wake County Animal Center
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Missing Raleigh man's car found crashed in SC
NC ranks 6th in heatstroke deaths of children in cars
Raleigh business victim of check fraud scam
Lidl cancels plans to build in Cary
Apple, Microsoft stores offer free summer camps and workshops for students
More than 2,300 suspected online child sex offenders arrested during operation 'Broken Heart'
7-year-old in critical condition after incident at NC lake
Abduction charges dropped for NC grandmother accused of abducting baby
Show More
'They're shortchanging our students:' Educators on GOP budget veto override
Budget bill law as House completes veto override
Police investigate deadly car crash in Carrboro
Former NC teacher accused of having sex with student
REUNITED: Tears flow from Wake student as sister returns from the Air Force
More News