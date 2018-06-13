PETS & ANIMALS

Johnston County man charged with animal cruelty after neighbors say he was running a puppy mill

By
A Johnston County man is charged with animal cruelty after neighbors say was running a puppy mill.

Bobby Gene Barbour, 62, is charged with not providing sustenance to a brown pit bull terrier named Hank.

Pictures taken by a neighbor show where the dog's collar had cut deep into its flesh.

The owner of the property who says Barbour sometimes lived in a travel trailer out back claims the dog was well cared for.

"They said the collar had growed in his neck but it hadn't because you could stick two fingers right there," Roy Lee Stanley told ABC11.

He added, "But where he had been running and jerking on the chain he got it raw trying to get to that dog that was in heat."

A video also shot by a neighbor shows several dogs roaming the yard and some chained up, including the female Stanley said was in heat.

In the video the man notes that one of the dogs in a crate is dead.

He also says he let three dogs out of a school bus that was full of trash.

Although some of the video shows water in containers, there was no sign of food.

One neighbor who wanted to remain anonymous was hopeful that more charges would be brought against Barbour for running a puppy mill.

But Stanley says that was not the case.

"He had some dogs that had puppies, you know. But it wasn't like you were saying a puppy mill or nothing. A dog got pregnant and the other one was on a chain."

Next door neighbor Michael Lee, however, said the dogs were not cared for properly.

"I'd see my paper chewed up outside. I heard different puppies, them whining and stuff like that."

Lee said he had seen the dog named Hank and that the injury to his neck was bad.

"If you're going to have an animal treat it, I mean treat it good. And, I mean if you ain't going to look after it you shouldn't even have had it," Lee said and added, "I mean if you're just having an animal to make money off of it that ain't right."

Although the investigation is still ongoing, authorities have not confirmed neighbors' allegations of a for-profit puppy mill.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal abuseJohnston County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Leap for joy! Bear jumps with boy at Nashville Zoo
Raccoon scales St. Paul office tower, captivating public
Saint Bernard rescued from small overhang roof at his home
Lee County deputies investigate after puppy's paw severed
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Kroger closing all 14 stores in Raleigh, Durham
Raleigh tattoo artist surprises 10-year-old with Black Panther-themed prosthetic leg
Wake Forest welcomes bikeshare LimeBike to town
Sea lice: What to know and how to avoid
Officials: Vandals carve into bronze door at Cape Hatteras Lighthouse
Woman describes being robbed outside Fayetteville office in broad daylight
National Blind Idol competition in Durham to highlight more than good singing
New Wake Forest aquatic center opening delayed 'indefinitely'
Show More
UNC national championship sign back up on I-40
Shooting victim walks into Fuquay-Varina Sheetz, asks employees for help
Fifth-grader gives emotional plea about bullying
Lee County deputies investigate after puppy's paw severed
Raccoon scales St. Paul office tower, captivating public
More News