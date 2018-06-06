PETS & ANIMALS

Myrtle Beach swimmers asked to clear water after shark spotted

EMBED </>More Videos

Shark spotted in Myrtle Beach (WTVD)

MYRTLE BEACH (WTVD) --
Beachgoers near the Myrtle Beach State Park pier were asked to clear the water on Tuesday when a Blacktip reef shark was spotted swimming close to shore.

Nicki Welch-Hudson, who shot footage of the shark swimming near the pier, said lifeguards immediately jumped into action to get everyone out of the ocean.

Hudson is studying marine science at Coastal Carolina University so she was pretty excited to see this blacktip migrating north.

"Within minutes it was right in front of me and I was in awe," Hudson added.

Hudson said she posted the video not to spread panic but to raise awareness of the species.

"I'm hoping that tourists seeing the video will respect our oceans a little more. I heard lots of people on the beach attempting to say the shark wasn't dangerous, one man even said he would jump in and "punch the shark," that angered me of course"

The lifeguards were able to get everyone out of the water without causing widespread fear and Hudson thanked them for being so calm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalssharksanimal
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
'It smelled like death:' 4 dogs found dead in 'filthy' Clayton home
SPONSORED: Food Lion Companion brand pet picture promotion
Pregnant pit bull euthanized during labor, volunteer says
South Carolina officials warn beachgoers of man-of-wars
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Warrants: Raleigh couple forced child to stand for hours
'He had a reason:' Sister of alleged AMBER Alert abductor speaks out
Watch: 100-pound mom of 4 inhales burgers in record time
Kate Spade's sister says her suicide was 'not unexpected'
Authorities ID driver in Johnston County go-kart hit-and-run
Burger King reopens after video of rodents on hamburger buns
Common chemical in toothpaste linked to gut inflammation, cancer
Police: Soldier steals armored vehicle from National Guard base
Show More
Caught on camera: Man secretly films woman in Australia bathroom
PHOTOS: D-Day invasion remembered
Documentary: David Cassidy lied about drinking, dementia
Officers in Wildwood beach arrest won't face criminal charges
'It smelled like death:' 4 dogs found dead in 'filthy' Clayton home
More News