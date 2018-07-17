PETS & ANIMALS

NC county to permit alligator hunting due to over population

EMBED </>More Videos

Have you been wanting to up your game, like maybe to the size of a gator? (David J. Phillip )

HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
Rabbit Season ... Duck Season ... Alligator Season?

Have you been wanting to up your game, like maybe to the size of a gator?

Well, now is your chance because Hyde County will soon allow alligator hunting.

Officials said the alligator population has become so vast that encounters with humans are becoming too frequent.

So, to help curb those interactions, The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission recently approved adding three designated areas in the county to its "Alligator Management Plan."

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Those areas are in Swan Quarter, Fairfield, and Engelhard.

Five permits will be issued in both Swan Quarter and Fairfield, while 10 permits issued in Engelhard.

A hunting license will cost $250 for in-state and $500 for out-of-state residents.

Officials said permit holders will only be allowed to shoot one alligator per season.

People must be at least 16 to apply; applications are due by August 10.

In March, The North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission approved a one-month alligator season from September 1 to October 1.

It had been illegal in the state for the past 44 years.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsalligatorhuntingnorth carolina newsNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Pug mug: NJ police post photo of wandering dog to find owner
Fox is 9th casualty after jaguar's weekend escape at New Orleans zoo
10-year-old girl battling cancer surprised with pile of puppies
Must watch: Newborn giraffe learns how to stand up
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Employee shot during attempted robbery at Durham Wendy's
FDA recalls heart meds that may be tainted by carcinogen
London woman impaled by beach umbrella at New Jersey beach
1 fatally shot in Fayetteville home; Suspect on the loose
Police investigating after man shot near Durham mini mart
Massage parlor owner arrested for promoting prostitution
Police: 21-year-old found dead in Raleigh was suspect in robbery
Woman accused of biting off victim's nose and swallowing it
Show More
Oops! Amazon Prime Day gets off to a rough start
Fayetteville police looking for suspects in string of burglaries at convenience stores
'Cancer is a choice:' Mixed reaction to controversial UNC fitness course
Raleigh man wants to put chapel 100 feet underground
Butterfield's bill naming Durham Courthouse after John Hervey Wheeler passes House
More News