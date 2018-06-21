PETS & ANIMALS

New set of twin lemurs born at the Duke Lemur Center

Credit: David Haring at the Duke Lemur Center

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
The Duke Lemur Center reported two new additions to the critically endangered red ruffed lemur family.


The newest twin lemurs born at the Duke Lemur Center are named Judith and Mae. They were born May 14.

The infants are named after Mae Jemison, the first African-American female astronaut, and Judith Resnick, who was a mission specialist on the ill-fated Challenger space shuttle that exploded in 1986.

Red ruffed lemurs have an extremely restricted range in the wild. They are only found in the primary forests of the Masoala Peninsula and the region north of the Bay of Antongil in northeastern Madagascar. The lemurs are typically found to live in moist, tropical, low-lying forest with tall trees.

Lemurs that are born in conservation centers and zoos help "create a genetic safety net," Duke Lemur officials say.

Credit: David Haring at the Duke Lemur Center

