PETS & ANIMALS

New Jersey officer delivers baby deer after mom killed by car

(Washington Township Police Department)

Eyewitness News
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Warren County --
A police officer in New Jersey performed an emergency cesarean section to deliver a fawn after its mother was struck and killed on a road.

Animal control officer Robert Lagonera said the Washington Township police officer arrived on the scene in rural Warren County early Sunday to find the fawn was moving inside the mother's body.

Lagonera said Officer Jim Vernon delivered a fawn after performing an emergency C-section on the deceased fawn to save one of the two babies inside.

After the officer removed the fawn, Lagonera said he took it home, dried it off and kept it warm while rubbing its chest to help the lungs develop.

"Now I'm running around getting the premature fawn the care it needs," Lagonera wrote in a Facebook post. "No amount of coffee is too much today lol."

The Associated Press contributed to this reporting
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsbaby deerdeeranimalanimal rescueWarren County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Two Apex residents bitten by cat with rabies
Baby lemur born by rare c-section
Going on vacation? Here are some tips to keep your pets safe
6 young squirrels rescued from ordeal of tangled tails
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Chapel Hill police arrest suspect in fatal shooting at Camelot Village
Pedestrian hit, killed on NC 540 in Wake County
State trooper killed in overnight chase in Yadkin County
'Zombie' alert issued in Florida
Man critical after being bit by rattlesnake while kayaking in SC
Two Apex residents bitten by cat with rabies
Parents sue after 30-year-old son refuses to move out
2 NYPD officers die in wedding-night car crash
Show More
LOVE statue artist dies at 89
Flash flooding causes road closures across Raleigh
Drone 11 flies over Carolina Tiger Rescue
Dad takes late son's girlfriend to prom month after his death
And the next 'American Idol' is...
More News