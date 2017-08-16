PETS & ANIMALS

Pack of wild dogs rip into family's SUV in Bellaire

EMBED </>More Videos

Pack of wild dogs rip into family's SUV in Bellaire, Steve Campion reports. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
The Nassar family in Bellaire woke up to find their SUV torn apart.

Pieces of the vehicle were littered in their driveway. They called the police to report the vandalism only to discover that officials had an interesting lead on the suspect(s).

"I said, 'Oh my God! Who would want to do that?' I looked at the glass and nothing is broken," said George Nassar. "I said, somebody just (wanted) to hurt us or hurt the car for what reason."

Nassar said after he woke up his family, he called the police and hen officers arrived, Nassar said he was surprised when they said who their lead suspect was.

"The dogs? The dogs ripped all the rubber as if they were professionals?" Nassar asked police. "They said, 'Yes, let's open the hood and see what's in the hood.'"

Animal control officers suspect a pack of wild dogs ate into the vehicle after they apparently chased a cat. They believe the cat hid out near the engine before it was let the animal out Tuesday morning.

"We know the dogs bed down in Houston," said Officer Richard Perez. "We've come across them. We've captured a few of them."

Officer Perez said the dogs typically go after smaller animals and have been a problem for years. However, he said he has never seen them rip into a vehicle before this incident.

Related Topics:
pets-animalscaranimal newsanimal attackHouston
Load Comments
PETS & ANIMALS
Stolen dog ashes stolen returned, with apology note
If you build it bears will come?
Watch: Lion learns not to tangle with hippos
4-month-old puppy found burned, with broken jaw
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
More arrested in Durham Confederate statue destruction
Confederate statues targeted in Wilmington
Durham protester makes plea to sheriff
NCAA meeting on alleged UNC infractions underway
Stolen dog ashes stolen returned, with apology note
Man accidentally shoots nail into heart, drives to hospital
5 missing after report of downed Army helicopter off Hawaii
Lawsuit claims rodent was baked into Chick-fil-A sandwich
Show More
Elderly Fayetteville woman shaken after robber bursts in
Raleigh police: Machete incident at hotel self-inflicted
Trump makes civil rights-related appointment to Dept. of Homeland Security
Gov. Cooper: Confederate monuments 'should come down'
Heated rhetoric at site of Durham Confederate monument
More News
Top Video
Watch: Lion learns not to tangle with hippos
If you build it bears will come?
Durham protester makes plea to sheriff
Crash damages utility poles, knocks out power in Durham
More Video