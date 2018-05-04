PETS & ANIMALS

Police shoot boa constrictor that fatally crushed puppy

Red-Tailed Boa Constrictor (image source: Wikimedia Commons)

AMHERST, Mass. --
Police in Massachusetts say they shot and killed a pet boa constrictor after it fatally crushed a puppy.

Amherst Animal Welfare Officer Carol Hepburn says a pet sitter called police at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday to report that the snake, which she estimates was at least 6 feet long, had escaped from its tank and wrapped it itself around the 8-month old puppy.

Police tried unsuccessfully to pull the snake off the dog, and Hepburn says the dog was dead by the time she arrived.

The pet sitter contacted the animals' owner, who was overseas, and got permission for police to humanely kill the snake.

Hepburn dragged it from the house first.

It is not illegal to own boa constrictors in Massachusetts and no charges are expected.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalssnakepuppyMassachusetts
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
North Carolina museum works to preserve endangered red wolf
Durham police officer helps turtle cross the road
Injured swan is off the hook, thanks to Cary retiree
Police receive 'vicious dog' call, find lovable pup
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Wahlburgers NOW open in downtown Raleigh
Officials ID suspect in wild crash, multi-county police chase on I-95
Officials ID man killed in deputy-involved shooting in Alamance County
Indiana orders the closure of day care where boy was beaten
Durham police officer helps turtle cross the road
NC teen accepted to 113 universities and colleges
Tweet from NCCU's basketball coach about LeBron goes viral
Star Wars: The Pollen Menace
Show More
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with a North Carolina beer!
Durham police identify man killed in Canal Street shooting
Former Fort Bragg soldier wanted for child porn crime now a fugitive
Superintendent accused of defecating on high school track
Raleigh unveils $300M plan for sleeker, faster buses. Will you ride them?
More News