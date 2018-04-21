JFK INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

Rogue cat loose in JFK Airport

This is a random stock image cat, not Pepper. (Shutterstock)

By Eyewitness News
JAMAICA, Queens --
A rogue cat about to board a flight to China escaped and is currently on the loose in JFK Airport, according to Port Authority police.

As the passenger checked in, the cat, named Pepper, bolted and escaped into the upper structures of Terminal 4 Friday.



The passenger missed his or her flight.

Police, unfortunately, ended the search without finding Pepper.

Anyone in JFK Airport who spots a black and white cat should contact Port Authority police.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalscatsjfk international airportJamaicaQueens
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
JFK INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
Airline employee busted for allegedly smuggling drugs at JFK Airport
2 planes clip wings at JFK Airport in NYC
JFK files say rumors of CIA link to Oswald 'unfounded'
Customs agents find live snakes inside box at airport
More jfk international airport
PETS & ANIMALS
Man rescued from tree after he got stuck while rescuing cat
Queen Elizabeth mourns the death of last purebred corgi
NC firefighter saves dog from fire the day after losing her dog to cancer
Bat that helps make tequila gets off endangered species list
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Man's body found near Fayetteville intersection
Former First Lady Barbara Bush laid to rest with grace
Verne Troyer, actor who played Mini-Me,' dead at 49
Today's the last day to use Toys R Us gift cards
Shock after Chapel Hill teacher assistant charged in Burlington murder
Thousands come out for annual Walk to Defeat ALS
Gov. Cooper declares emergency in 2 counties for tornado
Suspended Syracuse frat apologizes for racist video
Show More
A call for justice at candlelight vigil for slain Durham restaurant owner
'Smallville' actress Allison Mack arrested in sex trafficking case
Now Open: County Fare, the Triangle's new food-truck focused venue
North Korea says it has suspended missile tests, will close nuclear test site
Mental capacity believed to be a factor in Raleigh dealership crash
More News