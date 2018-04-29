LOST PET

Rogue cat named Pepper rescued after running loose in JFK International Airport for 8 days

Bottom, left to right: Police Officer Kameel Juman, Pepper, Nuan Tang / Rear, left to right: Police Officers Ann Armstrong, Alfred Morgado, Sean McCafferty. (Port Authority PBA)

Eyewitness News
JAMAICA, Queens --
After more than a week on the loose, the rogue cat who escaped her owner at JFK International Airport has been rescued.

Pepper the cat was rescued by Port Authority Police with the help of Pepper's owner's friend and many others.at approximately 1:45 a.m. Saturday.

The 4-year-old tabby had bolted from her owner at Terminal 4 on April 20 as they were preparing to board a flight to China.

Pepper then made her way into the terminal's interior superstructure that is not accessible to humans.

The owner, who was moving to China for a new job, was devastated to leave Pepper behind.

Since her escape, Pepper was spotted several times during the overnight hours.


Port Authority Police employed several tactics to lure the cat, including setting up safe traps with food. But on Saturday, Officer Kameel Juman, who led the week-long rescue effort, enlisted the help of Nuan Tang of Jersey City, a friend of Pepper's owner who had cared for the pet.

Pepper immediately recognized Tang's voice when she called her by her Mandarin name, Dai Meng, and enticed her with food. Officer Juman and Tang were then able to grab Pepper and place her in a carrier.

Tang will now find a way to reunite the owner with her cat.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalscatsjfk international airportlost petport authorityJamaicaQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
LOST PET
Man reunites with beloved dog after woman gives him up at shelter
Families struggle for answers as dog thefts rise in NC
Pa. woman, dog reunited after 10 years
After burglary, Raleigh woman just wants missing dog back
More lost pet
PETS & ANIMALS
Love long drives and dogs? This organization is for you
Large gator traipses across golf course
Duke Lemur Center welcomes new baby lemurs
Winterpast Farm welcomes goat triplets!
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Durham Police: 35-year-old woman injured during shooting on Springdale Drive
Sheriff: 3 shot, 1 dead in Hoke County
Thousands pack Raleigh for annual Brewgaloo festival
Driver fatally struck by car in Cary identified as Chapel Hill man
One person injured when jet skis collide on Falls Lake
Raleigh rescuers pull 3 people out of Neuse River after canoe capsizes
For Durham teen with epilepsy, senior prom a little more special
More tech companies ditch handgun emoji for water gun
Show More
N.C. State sets school record for number of players drafted
Terminally ill British boy dies after being taken off life support: Father
Four Oaks man charged after shootout with Wayne Co. deputies
Panthers add a tight end, then get defensive in NFL Draft
NFL stars in Raleigh for Tye Smith's 'Simple Greatness' youth football clinic
More News