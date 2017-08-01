PETS & ANIMALS

Snake discovered hiding in desk in Australian newsroom

Snake found in newsroom

An Australian cameraman found a surprise in his desk you would not want to be greeted with on a Monday, or any day of the week for that matter.

He was about to settle in to edit stories when something on his desk moved, and it turned out to be a snake.

One of the station's managers took the whole thing in stride, using a coat hanger to pull it out of its hiding spot.

She didn't stop there, even going as far as handling the snake with her bare hands as she wrestled it into a bag.

No one was hurt in the snake's unscheduled appearance.
