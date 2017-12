Nearly 20 dogs rescued from St. Croix after Hurricane Maria will arrive at the SPCA of Wake County today. The ASPCA helped arrange the transport.The 18 dogs include two adult dogs and 16 puppies. They were at the main shelter on the island, the St. Croix Animal Welfare Center, which was destroyed during the hurricane. The SPCA of Wake County and HSUS took in 39 dogs from Puerto Rico in October.