This safety-conscious puppy is stealing hearts on Twitter

My sister snapped me this, but I feel like it deserves to be seen by so many more 😭 pic.twitter.com/p5QqXgjVPt — Alyssa (@lyss121) March 21, 2018

A puppy in Clovis, California, is showing the world that safety is always the most important matter when riding in a vehicle.This photo from Linda Renton shows her dog, Kaia, with her seatbelt on.Linda's sister, Alyssa, tweeted the picture on March 20 and Twitter users quickly fell in love with the sweet pup, who was on her way to vet and had her first experience riding in a truck. "I think she enjoyed it," Linda said.When she took the photo, Linda thought it was very cute but never expected the viral reaction on social media. "I didn't think it would become this huge," she told Storyful. As of writing, the tweet had over 300,000 retweets and more than a million likes.