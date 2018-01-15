If you added a furry friend to your family over the holidays - or have one you've loved for years - and are struggling to find toys to keep them entertained, we've got some suggestions.
If your pal loves runs, chew, and eat treats, then here are some of the top toys you may want to consider.
IQ Treat Ball
This is a popular toy on Amazon.
Simply add your pup's favorite treats and let them have fun! The ball will disperse the treats as your pup plays.
You can set the difficulty levels to challenge your buddy as they learn. The ball comes in several different sizes.
Prices start at $10.
Deer antlers
Deer shed antlers every year, so you may only have to travel as far as the forest to find a shed.
The antlers last for a while, as pups work to chew.
Many pup parents let their animals chew on these bad boys, including ABC11's Julie Wilson.
Some veterinarians may encourage you to watch your dog while they chew because some antlers can split.
Prices vary depending on the size of the antler.
Kong Classic
This toy is rubber on the outside and hallow on the side, making it perfect for stuffing with your dog's favorite treat or peanut butter.
Your doggo will spend hours trying to lick out whatever you decide to fill the center with.
Some veterinarians even suggest putting some of your dogs dry food in a little bit of water, freezing it, and putting the frozen cube inside.
Amazon has the toy listed for $4.28.
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogtoyspuppyRaleigh
pets-animalsdogtoyspuppyRaleigh