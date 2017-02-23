  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: Death penalty trial of Wake County man who murdered in-laws, shot wife in face
ABC11 TOGETHER

15 puppies in need of care and support

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
A Wake County woman is busy helping feed 15 puppies she helped bring into the world.

Bonnie Keyes volunteers at Wake County Animal Center. Last week, she went by the shelter right after a couple surrendered their dog "Leelo".

HERE'S HOW YOU CAN DONATE

Leelo was very pregnant. If a dog has its puppies in an animal shelter, the possibility of infection to the puppies greatly increases. Keyes knew Leelo couldn't stay. So she took her home for Leelo to have her puppies.

Nicole Horabik is with Cause for Paws NC, an animal rescue organization. She was at the movies when she got two phone calls from Wake County back-to-back. She knew something was up. When she called back, she was told "We have a foster mom, can you pay for a dog to deliver her puppies, medical treatment, and after-care?" Horabik agreed.

EMBED More News Videos

Feeding time


That night, Leelo went into labor. But after she delivered eight puppies, she had a problem. Keyes rushed her to the vet in the middle of the night where Leelo had an emergency C-section and delivered eight more puppies!

"Had she not come into the shelter and placed with a rescue, because she had to have the C-section, it's likely that mom and the babies wouldn't have made it," said Keyes.


Now the puppies are doing a lot of eating and sleeping - but even that costs a lot of money. Keyes and volunteers with Cause for Paws supplement mom's milk with a bottle twice a day. And there are lots of wipes, potty pads, and puppy food when they get off the milk. Leelo also has heartworms that need treatment. Medical costs and supplies could hit the thousands.

In another eight weeks, these puppies and Leelo will be up for adoption and have a chance to find forever homes.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
petsabc11 togetherRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ABC11 TOGETHER
Tobacco Road Marathon
Air Force veteran on a mission to help fellow vets
Durham firefighter finds, returns man's life savings
Fayetteville art auction to help with hurricane relief
More abc11 together
PETS
Watch as dog balances crackers on her head
Tough pup recovers from heroin overdose
New Triangle food truck is just for dogs
Bye bye, Bao Bao!
More Pets
Top Stories
2 people shot in Durham
Homeland Security chief John Kelly: There will be 'no mass deportations'
Single South Carolina mom's tax return message goes viral
NC postal worker failed to deliver mail for years
Hoke County to hire firm to investigate alongside SBI
Wiping a North Carolina town off the map?
Police: Caretaker performed sexy dance on 100-year-old
Show More
Defense says man who murdered in-laws, shot wife 'snapped'
Smithfield police charge man in 2015 murder
Protester tries to snatch Confederate flag on live TV
NC lawmakers file bipartisan bill to repeal HB2
Winning ticket for $435 million Powerball jackpot sold in Indiana
More News
Photos
Red carpet fashion from the 2017 Grammy Awards
Behind the scenes at the Westminster dog show
PHOTOS: North Carolina at Duke
PHOTOS: Russian tattoo artist turns abuse scars into butterflies
More Photos